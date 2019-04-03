Local farmers providing aid to Nebraska

VW independent/submitted information

With 81 of the 93 counties in Nebraska currently experiencing a state of emergency declaration with historic flooding and catastrophic losses of over $600 million from one of the most devastating disasters in recent history, some local farmers are seeking to help with donated items and money.

As many as 1 million calves (and counting) have been lost due to the flooding, as well as millions of bushels of wheat, corn, and soybeans destroyed with no foreseen ability to plant crops for 2019.

In an effort to support farmers in need, Van Wert and Paulding counties are working together to collect items to take out to Nebraska to help those in need. A group planning to leave April 12 and travel to Nebraska needs local residents’ help to collect as many items as possible. The deadline for donated items is Tuesday, April 9.

Monetary donations can be made out to the Paulding County Area Foundation, with the following written in the memo line: “Nebraska Relief Fund”.

Those not wanting to travel to Paulding can drop off checks at the Ohio State University Extension-Van Wert County Office on the Fairgrounds from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 5-7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, and they will be delivered to the Paulding County Area Foundation. Monetary donations can be collected at any time.

All physical donations must be dropped off no later than Tuesday, April 9, in the evening, while monetary donations can be dropped off after that date.

Want to help? Here are some items local organizers would like to deliver to those in need:

Priority No. 1(Fencing)

Barbed Wire

Electric Fencing

Leather Gloves

Fencing Pliers

Wooden Posts (creosote covered)

Milk Replacer

Wooden Fence Posts

T Posts

Priority No. 2(Hay)

Large round or square bales

Priority No. 3(Livestock Feed)

Mineral Blocks

Bagged Calf Starter Feed

Cow Feed

Horse Feed

Priority No. 4(Other)

Animal Bedding- Straw Bales or Corn Cob (No Shavings)

Bagged Ag Lime

Contractor Trash Bags

Large Round Trash Cans with Lids

As much as the thought is appreciated, Nebraska residents affected by the flooding have been overwhelmed with donations of water, cleaning supplies, baby items, clothes, and food, so if those items are the only things someone are donating, they should consider a monetary donation instead.

There will be an organized collection drive from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 6, at the Junior Fair Dairy Barn on the south end of the fairgrounds. Those wanting to donate should come to the east doors (facing Washington Street) to unload. There will be help to unload, while those with larger trailers should enter at Gate 4 for ease of maneuvering.

Those unable to come during the above times, but have a large donation to unload, should contact Heather at the OSU Extension Office at 419.238.1214 to make arrangements. Otherwise, stop by the Extension Office from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 3-5, this Saturday during the above hours, or Monday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., or Tuesday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

If Those interested in getting more involved you can check out the Facebook page, Van Wert to Nebraska #farmershelpingfarmers for more information.