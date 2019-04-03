Lady Lancers pile up hits, runs in win

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Lincolnview exploded for 23 hits and 19 runs in a five inning, 19-0 non-conference softball win at Perry on Wednesday.

Kendall Bollenbacher and Morgan Miller led the attack with four hits each, while Lakin Brant had three hits and three RBI. Bollenbacher and Miller also had three RBI apiece.

11 of Lincolnview’s runs came in the fourth inning, as the Lady Lancers sent 16 batters to the plate. The inning included back-to-back run scoring triples by Miller and Winter Boroff.

Amy Beair allowed just three hits and struck out 12.

The Lady Lancers (2-1) are scheduled to play at Lima Central Catholic today.