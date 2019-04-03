Korte sets records, Lancers win quad

Van Wert independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Lincolnview High School junior Brad Korte enjoyed a record setting day and the Lancers swept Tuesday’s quad with Ottoville, Crestview and Pandora-Gilboa.

Brad Korte set two school records and tied another. Marla Kemler photo

Korte set school records in the long jump (21-01.50) and the 200 meter dash (22.5) and tied the school record in the 100 meter dash (11.0). In addition, he was the anchor of the 4×100 meter relay team that finished first.

Other top finishers for the Lancers included Alek Bowersock (first place, 800m run, 2:12.59; second place, 1600m run, 4:51.24); Jacob Keystor (first place, 1600m run, 4:49.02; second place, 3200m run, 10:47.47); Karter Tow (first place, 3200m run, 10:27.54); Drew Brenneman (second place, 110m hurdles, 16.40); Jorge Salinas (second place, 300m hurdles, 44.14); Colton Trenkamp, second place, 400m dash, 55.00); Joe Sadowski (second place, 2:15.43); Daegan Hatfield (first place, high jump, 5-10); 4×100 meter relay (first place – Logan Williams, Dylan Schimmoeller, Landon Moody, Korte, 45.68); 4×400 meter relay (first place – Trenkamp, Camden Miller, Salinas, Williams, 3:48.75).

Crestview’s top finishers included Caylib Pruett (first place, 400m dash, 53.59); Wade Sheets (second place, 100m dash, 11.46; second place, 200m dash, 23.55); 4x200m relay (first place – Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Dillon Underwood, Pruett, 1:38.26); 4x800m relay (first place – Dayton Schuerman, Dmitry Lichtensteiger, Hayden Tomlinson, Cameron Cearns, 8:59).

Brayden Langdon led the Lady Lancers with three first place finishes: the 100 meter dash (13.11), the 200 meter dash (27.59), and the 400 meter dash (1:06.92). In addition, Madison Langdon enjoyed a pair of first place finishes: the 1600 meter run (5:56.06) and the 3200 meter run (12.47.47).

Other top finishers for the Lady Lancers were Rylee Byrne (first place, 800m run, 2:48.58); Arin Williams (second place, 100m dash, 13.49); Victoria Snyder (second place, 1600m run, 6:10.66; second place, 3200m run, 13:30.56); 4x100m relay (second place – Raegan Boley, Julia Stetler, Arin Williams, Brayden Langdon, 55:28); 4x200m relay (first place – Boley, Stetler, Williams, Madeline Snyder, 2:01.50); 4x400m relay (first place – Madeline Snyder, Dylan Carey, Hannah Zickefoose, Stetler, 4:54.72); 4x800m relay (first place – Madeline Snyder, Victoria Snyder, Dylan Carey, Madison Langdon, 11:30.15);.

Top finishers for the Lady Knights were Madelyn Ward (second place, 200m dash, 20.84; second place, 300m hurdles, 1:02.37); Ragen Harting, second place, 800m run, 2:54.17), and Chelsea Taylor (second place, high jump, 4-08.00).

Full results can be seen at:

http://www.baumspage.com/track/ottoville/040219/2019/2019%20Results.pdf

Team scores

Boys

1 – Lincolnview 105

2 – Pandora-Gilboa 60.50

3 – Crestview 44.50

4 – Ottoville 38

5 – Miller City 6

Girls

1 – Lincolnview 95

2 – Ottoville 65

3 – Crestview 39

4 – Pandora-Gilboa 38