Knights drops close one to Ft. Jennings

Van Wert independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — Derek Luerman’s walk-off RBI single was the difference as Fort Jennings defeated Crestview 3-2 on Wednesday.

It was the second 3-2 loss in as many games for the Knights (1-2).

Crestview took a 1-0 lead in the first, when Brant Richardson’s RBI single plated Riley Saylor. Korbin Hartman later scored to give the Knights a 2-0 advantage, but the Musketeers countered with a pair of runs on an error in the bottom half of the inning.

Hartman led the Knights with three hits and Richardson had two. Fort Jennings finished with just two hits. One was given up by Trever Sheets, who pitched four innings struck out four and walked five. Saylor pitched three innings and gave up a hit, while fanning three and walking two.

The Knights are scheduled to play at Columbus Grove today.