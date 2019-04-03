Crestview tops Kenton

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory tries to turn a double play during Wednesday’s 11-4 win over Kenton. Gregory also had a good day at the plate with two hits and two RBI, while Caitlin O’Hagan had three hits and an RBI. Codi Miller had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Six of Crestview’s runs came in the first inning. The Lady Knights (3-1) are scheduled to play at Columbus Grove today. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent