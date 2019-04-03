Cougars top MVCD

Van Wert’s Zane Fast serves up a point during his second singles match against Maumee Valley Country Day’s Evan Heritage on Wednesday. Fast won the match 6-1, 6-1, and the Cougars improved to 3-0 overall with a 4-1 win over the visiting Hawks. Nick Carter won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles and the first doubles team of Kaden Thomas/Nathan Ruger enjoyed a 6-1, 6-2 victory, while Jace Fast/Micah Rager posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at second doubles. At first singles, Kannen Wannemacher lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (4-7). Van Wert is scheduled to host Bryan today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent