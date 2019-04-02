WCS to have Soup & Sandwich fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be holding a Soup and Sandwich fundraiser this Sunday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wren Eagles Nest, 110 W. Jackson St.

The choice of soups will be chili or potato soup. The choice of sandwiches will be pulled pork or creamed chicken. There will be a choice of cookies, cupcakes, or brownies for dessert, with coffee, punch, or water to drink.

The cost will be by donation, with the suggested donation $8. Carryout will be available. The money raised will be used to replace worn out, damaged pole wraps.