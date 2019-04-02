VW tennis team tops Celina, now 2-0

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 sweep of Celina in Western Buckeye League tennis action at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

At first singles, Kannen Wannemacher posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Logan Goettemoeller, while Zane Fast notched a 6-1, 6-3 win over Zach Haines at second singles. At third singles, Nick Carter shut out Nick Forlow 6-0, 6-0.

The first doubles team Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger defeated Ramsey Cox and R.J. Veit 6-1, 6-1 and the second doubles team of Jace Fast and Micah Rager recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory Isaac Garrett and Aiden Schmidt.

“It’s still very early and we are going to get tested by some very good teams, but I think we are building confidence and working hard to get better,” head coach Alex Schmidt said. “The guys have had some really good weeks of practice and they are just excited to be playing guys from other teams. I really like our guys and our potential and we will see how they continue to develop and get better through the rest of the season.”

The Cougars won the junior varsity match 3-1, with Cody Gamble winning 8-0 at first singles, and the doubles teams of Brendan Browning/Sam Moonshower and Andy Li/Gage Lutz posting 8-0 victories. Jim Tomlinson fell 6-0 at singles.

Van Wert will host Maumee Valley Country Day at 3:45 today.