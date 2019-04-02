VW independent baseball, softball recap

Van Wert independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 1 Celina 0 (10 innings)

CELINA — It took extra innings, but undefeated Van Wert (5-0) opened Western Buckeye League play with a 1-0 victory at Celina on Tuesday.

A 10th inning, two out RBI single by TJ Reynolds scored Mason McHugh from second base and proved to be the game winner for the Cougars.

Reynolds, Keaton Brown, Hayden Maples and Jaxson Amweg accounted for Van Wert’s four hits. Owen Treece pitched eight innings and allowed four hits while striking out five and walking three. Lawson Blackmore pitched the remaining two innings and struck out two, walked one, and didn’t allow a hit.

The Cougars stranded five base runners and Celina left nine runners on base.

Van Wert will host Bryan on Thursday.

Lincolnview 4 Ayersville 0

DEFIANCE — Gavin Carter struck out 12 and allowed just one hit as Lincolnview shut out Ayersville 4-0 on Tuesday.

Carter worked 6.2 innings, and Landon Price finished the game with a strikeout.

The two teams were tied 0-0 after four innings, but a sacrifice fly by Brayden Evans scored Collin Overholt in the top of the fifth, then a sixth inning error by the Pilots plated Carter and Price. Lincolnview’s final score came in the seventh, when Creed Jesse drove in Overholt.

Overholt and Jessee each had a pair of hits for the Lancers (3-1).

Lincolnview will host Delphos St. John’s today.

Softball

Crestview 10 Hicksville 0 (6 innings)

HICKSVILLE — Half of Crestview’s runs came in the sixth inning as the Lady Knights enjoyed a 10-0 win at Hicksville on Tuesday.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, when Olivia Skelton scored on an error, then Lexi Gregory hit an RBI single that plated Caitlin O’Hagan. A fly ball single by Breena Grace scored Gregory and gave Crestview a 3-0 lead.

A fifth inning triple by Codi Miller scored Gregory and Olivia Cunningham and increased the lead to 5-0, then the Lady Knights tacked on five more runs in the sixth.

A bunt by Bailey Gregory scored Skelton, then a triple by Lexi Gregory, who finished with four hits and three RBI, allowed O’Hagan and Gregory to cross home plate. Crestview closed the scoring when Lexi Gregory and Cunningham scored on separate errors.

Kali Small and Aleigh Chesbro each pitched three innings and each had five strikeouts and allowed just one hit.

Crestview (2-1) will host Kenton today.

Celina 9 Van Wert 5

The Lady Cougars scored five runs in the third inning, but Celina rallied with two runs in sixth and three more in the seventh for a 9-5 win at Jubilee Park on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the third, Lorynn German scored on a sacrifice by Olivia Kline, then Reagan Priest crossed home plate on a wild pitch. An RBI single by Lauren Moore plated Adrianna Grothause and tied the game at 3-3, then a hit by Grace Spoor scored Alexis Metz and Moore for a 5-3 lead.

Moore and Priest accounted for four of Van Wert’s six hits.

Van Wert (1-3, 0-1 WBL) will play at Bryan on Thursday.