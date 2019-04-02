VW Cougars earn basketball awards

The 2018 – 2019 Van Wert Cougars held their awards program on Sunday to honor all the basketball players for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the program. Team and individual awards were presented to members of the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.

Special team awards

Nate Place (Cougar Award); Blake Henry (Claw Award); Lawson Blackmore (Chairman of the Boards); LeTrey Williams (Rookie of the Year); Drew Bagley (Pride Award); Owen Treece (Grit Award).

Van Wert’s Special Award winners: LeTrey Williams, Drew Bagley, Blake Henry, Nate Place, Lawson Blackmore, Owen Treece. Photo submitted

Individual team awards

First Team All Western Buckeye League: Drew Bagley

Second Team All Western Buckeye League: Nate Place

Honorable Mention All Western Buckeye League: Owen Treece

Division II Academic All Ohio: Drew Bagley

Second Team All District 8: Drew Bagley

Third Team All Northwest Ohio: Drew Bagley

Honorable Mention All Northwest Ohio: Nate Place

District 8 – Indiana-Ohio All Star Games: Drew Bagley, Nate Place

OHSBCA Showcase Top 100: Owen Treece, LeTrey Williams



Ohio Basketball Coaches Association Academic Awards



Gold Award (Seniors, 3.2 GPA): Drew Bagley, Lawson Blackmore, Blake Henry, Nate Place

Van Wert’s seniors: Drew Bagley, Lawson Blackmore, Blake Henry, Nate Place. Photo submitted



Silver Award (Juniors, 3.2 GPA): Kolby Barnhart, Tanner Barnhart, Keaton Brown, Parker Conrad, Jake Hilleary, Colin Place, Clayton Proffitt

Van Wert High School Scholar/Athlete Award winners (3.0 GPA)

Drew Bagley, Kolby Barnhart, Tanner Barnhart, Lawson Blackmore, Ethan Brown, Keaton Brown, Parker Conrad, Blake Henry, Jake Hilleary, Nate Jackson, Ty Jackson, Evan Knittle, Trey Laudick, Ethan Mooney, Sam Moonshower, Colin Place, Nate Place, Connor Pratt, Clayton Proffitt, Josh Reichert, Owen Treece, Jaiden Weaks, Ries Wise, Turner Witten