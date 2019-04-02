VW Cougars earn basketball awards
The 2018 – 2019 Van Wert Cougars held their awards program on Sunday to honor all the basketball players for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the program. Team and individual awards were presented to members of the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.
Special team awards
Nate Place (Cougar Award); Blake Henry (Claw Award); Lawson Blackmore (Chairman of the Boards); LeTrey Williams (Rookie of the Year); Drew Bagley (Pride Award); Owen Treece (Grit Award).
Individual team awards
First Team All Western Buckeye League: Drew Bagley
Second Team All Western Buckeye League: Nate Place
Honorable Mention All Western Buckeye League: Owen Treece
Division II Academic All Ohio: Drew Bagley
Second Team All District 8: Drew Bagley
Third Team All Northwest Ohio: Drew Bagley
Honorable Mention All Northwest Ohio: Nate Place
District 8 – Indiana-Ohio All Star Games: Drew Bagley, Nate Place
OHSBCA Showcase Top 100: Owen Treece, LeTrey Williams
Ohio Basketball Coaches Association Academic Awards
Gold Award (Seniors, 3.2 GPA): Drew Bagley, Lawson Blackmore, Blake Henry, Nate Place
Silver Award (Juniors, 3.2 GPA): Kolby Barnhart, Tanner Barnhart, Keaton Brown, Parker Conrad, Jake Hilleary, Colin Place, Clayton Proffitt
Van Wert High School Scholar/Athlete Award winners (3.0 GPA)
Drew Bagley, Kolby Barnhart, Tanner Barnhart, Lawson Blackmore, Ethan Brown, Keaton Brown, Parker Conrad, Blake Henry, Jake Hilleary, Nate Jackson, Ty Jackson, Evan Knittle, Trey Laudick, Ethan Mooney, Sam Moonshower, Colin Place, Nate Place, Connor Pratt, Clayton Proffitt, Josh Reichert, Owen Treece, Jaiden Weaks, Ries Wise, Turner Witten
