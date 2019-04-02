Van Wert sweeps Track and Field quad

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert used strong performances by Jacob Hart, Austin Clay, Ethan Brown, Caylee Phillips, Gracie Gunter, Kirsten Clay, Jill Gemmer and the relay teams to sweep Tuesday’s home quad with Defiance, Kalida and Paulding.

Hart recorded a first place finish in the 200 meter dash and a second place showing in the 100 meter dash, while Clay took first in the discus and shot put. Brown added second place finishes in the 400 meter run and long jump, and the 4×200 and 4×100 meter relay teams enjoyed first place finishes.

Phillips finished first in the 400 meter run and second in the 100 and 200 meter dash, and Gunter took first in the high jump and second in the 800 meter run. Clay finished first in the discus and second in the shot put and Gemmer enjoyed a first place finish in the shot put and second in the discus. The 4×200 meter relay team also finished first.

Top Cougar finishers (boys)

Jacob Hart, 1st, 200m dash, 23.39; 2nd, 100m dash, 11.72

Gage Chiles, 1st, 3200m run, 10:27.13

Blake Henry, 1st, high jump, 6-04.00

Austin Clay, 1st, discus, 139-04; 1st, shot put, 51.03.50

Ethan Brown, 2nd, 400m run, 54.18; 2nd, long jump, 17-04.25

Hunter Sherer, 2nd, 800m run, 2:10.34

4x200m relay (Brown, Henry, Jackson, Hart), 1st, 1:34.95

4x100m relay (Chen, Jackson, Salcido, Hart), 1st, 45.52

4x400m relay (Salcido, Pratt, Brown, Laudick), 2nd 3:44.25

Top Cougar finishers (girls)

Caylee Phillips, 1st, 400m run, 1:04.55; 2nd, 100m dash, 13.85; 2nd, 200m dash, 29.45

Gracie Gunter, 1st, high jump, 34-04; 2nd, 800m run, 2:46.26

Kirsten Clay, 1st, discus, 129.01; 2nd, shot put, 37-07

Jill Gemmer, 1st, shot put, 39-11.50; 2nd, discus, 113-11.75

Avery Cowan, 2nd, 100m hurdles, 19.11

Sierra Shaffer, 2nd, 300m hurdles, 53.92

4x200m relay (Smith, Shaffer, Money, Phillips), 1st, 1:57.78

4x100m relay (Ickes, Tomlinson, Hammons, Money), 2nd, 58:14

4x400m relay (Smith, Shaffer, Tomlinson, Ickes), 2nd, 4:45.22

Full results are at: http://www.baumspage.com/track/vanwert/040219/2019/2019%20Van%20Wert%20Quad%20Results%204_m_2.htm

Final team scores

Boys

1 – Van Wert 104

2 – Defiance 74

3 – Kalida 39

4 – Paulding 37

Girls

1 – Van Wert 98

2 – Defiance 67

3 – Kalida 59

4 – Paulding 26