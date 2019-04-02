Streets, parking lot to be closed for project

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Courthouse parking lot improvement project is scheduled to begin on the evening of Friday, April 12, and be finished by the end of May.

East and West Court streets, which run along each side of the Courthouse, will be closed for the duration of the project, as well as Jackson Street along the railroad tracks. The alleys off of Washington Street and Market Street will remain open, but not to through traffic.