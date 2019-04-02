Random Thoughts: Bagley and much more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Mark Bagley, Van Wert athletics, Lincolnview baseball, the TinCaps, the NCAA Tournament, and LeBron James.

Mark Bagley

For those who have followed Van Wert basketball for years, it’ll be odd not seeing Mark Bagley coaching the Cougars next season.

He announced his resignation and retirement from coaching on Monday, and noted he has no plans to coach again. He spent 24 seasons as JV, assistant, and varsity head coach.

Count me as one of the people who enjoyed chatting with Bagley throughout basketball season and I enjoyed watching his team improve throughout the season.

Changes

Bagley replacement won’t be the only new face at Van Wert High School next year.

Girls basketball coach Rob Adams recently announced his resignation, and boys soccer coach Matt Hernandez stepped down shortly after the season. In addition, Trent Temple will take over as athletic director.

Better luck this time

Lincolnview and New Knoxville are scheduled to play varsity baseball at Fifth Third Field at 1 p.m. this Sunday. The stadium is home to the Class A Dayton Dragons.

The two teams tried to play there last season, but Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.

Hopefully things work out this time, because it would be a nice experience for all involved.

TinCaps

Here’s hoping the weather holds out for Thursday’s TinCaps home opener.

The TinCaps are scheduled to host Lansing at 7:05 p.m.

In some ways, I prefer going to TinCaps games over MLB games. The pace seems to be a little faster, no one takes a play off and it’s a much more intimate atmosphere.

NCAA Tournament

Wouldn’t it be nice to see Texas Tech and Auburn in the national championship game?

I’m not a fan of either team, but I don’t have a problem seeing a couple of different teams playing for the national title.

Then again, if it’s Michigan State and Virginia, that’s fine too. One is a Big 10 team and the other doesn’t exactly make regular national championship game appearances.

LeBron James

The Lakers shut down LeBron James for the remainder of the season and it’s a move that makes sense.

There are only a handful of games left in the regular season, the Lakers didn’t qualify for the playoffs, and James many not have fully healed from a groin injury that limited him to 55 games this season.

When he left Cleveland, I wondered how many more truly good years he had left. He’s now 34 and has played for 16 seasons, plus extended playoff runs, the Olympics and a pair of FIBA World Championship teams.

That’s a lot of high level basketball and it has to have taken a toll on him. I’m not saying he’s done as a player or anything like that. Who knows, he may come back with a vengeance next season, but one has to think his prime years are probably behind him.

Whenever he decides to hang it up, I’m still hoping he’ll retire as a Cleveland Cavalier, even if it’s just a ceremonial move.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.