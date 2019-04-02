Parkway tops Crestview

Crestview’s Kaden Short scores ahead of the throw to Parkway catcher Nick Riley during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game at Don Black Field. The run by Short gave the Knights a 2-1 lead, but Parkway rallied with two runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to win 3-2. Crestview’s other run came in the first inning, when Griffin Painter stole home. The Knights (1-1) will play at Fort Jennings today. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent