E. Joanne Markley

E. Joanne Markley, 94, went home to be with her Lord at her home in Van Wert on Monday evening, April 1, 2019.

She was born Elnora Joanne Runyon on July 16, 1924, in Middle Point, the daughter of Henry Lawrence and Jessie Mabel (Powell) Runyon, who both preceded her in death. On June 5, 1954, in Middle Point, she married Carl E. Markley, who passed away June 24, 1997.

Joanne was a 1943 graduate of Middle Point High School and also graduated from Frederick Beauty School in Lima. During Joanne’s life she worked at Central Insurance Company in Van Wert, owned and operated her own beauty shop, and worked at Brookside Coffee Shop in Van Wert. She was also a devoted homemaker and helped manage and operate Markley Greenhouse in Middle Point. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Van Wert, and leaves a legacy of faith, grace, love, and ever present gratitude.

She is survived by her six children, Christine (Gary) lanucilli of Coldwater, Michigan, Brenda (Michael) Kipp of Collinsville, Illinois, Joyce Markley of Wichita, Kansas, John (Kathy) Markley of Findlay, Diana Markley of Van Wert, and Barbara (Nate) Liskai of Woodville; 13 grandchildren, Brian Thomas, Dara (John) Bennett, Charity Kipp, Daniel (Christie) Kipp, Brianna (Matt) DiMaiolo, John “JJ” Markley, Courtney Markley, Stephen Markley, Ruthie Markley, Seth Liskai, Natalie Liskai, Leah Liskai, and Alexandra Liskai; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Two brothers and six sisters also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, and one hour prior to services Saturday, both at the church.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling the services.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alsapchgearhart.com.