Convoy to host village garage sales event

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy villagewide garage sales are scheduled for the weekend of May 17-18 throughout the community and surrounding area.

Any household or business wanting to recycle, reclaim, or reuse items may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available in area businesses and on the village website: www.villageofconvoy.com. Those wanting to be included in the brochure at no cost may drop off their information, with address, times of sale, a phone number, and a list of “stuff” to be sold at the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. in Convoy.

Information must be submitted by Friday, May 10, to be included.