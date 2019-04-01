Wilbert Andrew Stoll

Wilbert Andrew Stoll died on Friday, March, 29, 2019.

He was the son of William McKinley Stoll and Mary Jane Fifer Stoll, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Mary Mottinger, who also preceded him in death. He then married the former Dorothy Walls Mann, who also is deceased.

Survivors include a son, Bruce Allan Stoll; three stepchildren; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A sister, Ruth, also preceded him in death.

No services have been scheduled.