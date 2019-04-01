Monday Mailbag: April 1, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about the OHSAA All Tournament team, the NCAA Tournament, the Student Athlete of the Week, the Cleveland Indians

Q: Was there an All-Tournament team this year? Doesn’t OHSAA usually have one of those? Name withheld upon request

A: Good question. I haven’t seen one and the person to ask at OHSAA has been out on vacation. I’ll get an answer when he returns then share the response.

Q: It’s been a wild NCAA tournament. Who do you think will win it all – Auburn, Virginia, Texas Tech or Michigan State? Name withheld upon request

A: Honestly, I would have never guessed any of those teams would be there, perhaps Virginia, but I haven’t been sold on them all season.

My guess might be a byproduct of Big Ten bias, but I’m thinking Michigan State might win the national championship.

Regardless, it certainly was a fun weekend to watch basketball.

Q: When is the Student Athlete of the Week feature coming back? Name withheld upon request

A: Now that the 2019 spring sports season is underway, the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week award returns this Friday.

Q: Scott – if my memory is correct, you’re a fan of the Cleveland Indians. I am as well and I’d like your thoughts on this year’s team. Is it going to be a long season? Name withheld upon request

A: I think the Dolans have made their intentions clear – they’ve shed a lot of notable names and payroll, and they don’t seem willing to enter bidding wars for anyone, including Francisco Lindor in the future.

Now, a huge payroll doesn’t guarantee a World Series title, so I’m okay with the team not getting ridiculous when it comes to spending. Then again, you probably can’t have the lowest payroll in the league and expect to win a championship.

As far as this season, it’s young, and the fact that Lindor, Bradley Zimmer and Jason Kipnis are on the disabled list hasn’t helped.

When healthy, this team can probably contend for the American League Central Division title, but that’s not saying much, because the division isn’t exactly a powerhouse.

When everything is said and done, I’m guessing the Indians will win between 80 and 85 games this season.

For next week’s Monday Mailbag, we’d like you share what your favorite sport is and why. It can be any sport at the high school, college or professional level. Also let us know which team(s) is your favorite. Send your response to sports@thevwindependent.com.