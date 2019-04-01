Lifetree Cafe to discuss sexual abuse

VW independent/submitted information

Breaking the cycle of sexual abuse will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, April 3, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program features the filmed story of a woman who suffered childhood sexual abuse.

“This brave woman’s story puts sexual abuse out on the table for discussion,” says Lifetree representative Craig Cable. “We’ll consider why the cycle of abuse in families is so difficult to break — and how those who’ve suffered childhood sexual abuse can find healing.”

Cable says this particular Lifetree Café program is not appropriate for young children.

Admission to the60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Van Wert County Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for April 10: “Intimacy Anorexia. The dark secret that’s killing marriages.”