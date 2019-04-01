Lendall Albert Terry

Lendall Albert Terry, 76, of died on March 3, 2019, in Santa Maria, California.

He was born April 14, 1942, the son of LaVern Albert and E. Lavon “Bonnie” Terry, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a sister, Bonita Lynn (Jay) Simson; and several nieces and nephews.

Upon graduation from Van Wert High School, Lendall entered the military and was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. He received an associate of arts degree in applied technical arts from Allan Hancock Jr. College.

Upon leaving the military, he worked for Columbia Records, Union Oil, Speedmarine Inc., and returned to Vandenberg as a civilian employee of General Dynamics, where he was named “Employee of the Year” in 1990 by the base commander.

Lendall’s specialty was the Atlas missile, and he worked on the service tower, launcher, missile airframe, booster section, propellant loading, and was also a member of the primary launch crew.

After the last launch of an Atlas missile, Lendall went to work for Tognazzini Brothers as a mechanic until his retirement.

His passions were motorcycles, skydiving, and race cars. He rode many enduro races and helped build and service race cars for friends. He loved going to the Bonneville Salt Flats Time Trials and Baja, California.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.