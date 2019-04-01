Crestview runs at Versailles Tiger Classic

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

VERSAILLES — Crestview High School’s track and field teams braved cold and wet conditions while competing the Versailles Tiger Classic on Saturday.

The Knights finished in seventh place in the Orange Division, while the Lady Knights finished ninth in the Black Division. Marion Local won the Orange Division with 163.5 and Minster won the Black Division with 139 points.

Top finishers for the Knights:

Josiah Beck, 3rd place, 110m hurdles, 18.40; 3rd place 300m hurdles, 45.80

Jordan Updegrove, 7th place, 110 meter hurdles, 18.86

Caylib Pruett, 5th place, 100m dash, 12.60; 4th place, 400m dash, 55.15

Darrin Nihiser, 6th place, 100m dash, 12.62; 5th place, 200m dash, 24:83

Dayton Schuerman, 4th place, 1600m run, 5:16; 8th place, high jump, 4-08

Dillon Underwood, 5th place, long jump, 17-11.00

4x200m (Castle, Underwood, Nihiser, Pruett), 4th place, 1:40.09

4x400m (Schuerman, Tomlinson, Underwood, Pruett),7th Place, 4:09.93

Top finishers for the Lady Knights:

Ragen Harting, 6th place, 1600m run, 6:09

Madelyn Lamb, 7th place, shot put, 28-01.50

4x200m (Leeth, Thompson, Pruett, Case), 8th place, 2:07.53

4x100m (Brower, Pruett, Thompson, Case), 8th place, 1:00.49

4x400m (Brower, Harting, Black, Sheets ), 6th place, 5:10.35

Crestview will return to action on Tuesday at Ottoville with Lincolnview and Fort Jennings.

Final scores – Boys (Orange Division)

There were no scores for the Black Division for high jump as the event was canceled due to the weather, and there was no pole vault on the day.

1– Marion Local 163.50

2 – Twin Valley South 96.00

3 – Houston 82.00

4 – Newton Local 64.00

5 – Fort Recovery 60.00

6 – Russia 57.00

7 – Crestview 50.50

8 – New Bremen 23.00

9 – Bradford 13.00

10 – New Knoxville 12.50

11 – Sidney Christian 0.50

Girls (Black Division)

1 – Minster 139.00

2 – Versailles 123.00

3 – West Liberty-Salem 121.00

4 – Arcanum 50.00

5 – Twin Valley South 38.00

6 – Brookville 34.00

7 – Versailles B 32.00

8 – St. Henry 30.00

9 – Crestview 11.00