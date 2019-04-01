Bagley resigns as Van Wert hoops coach

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert boys’ basketball coach Mark Bagley has announced his resignation/retirement.

“It is time to pursue other goals and dreams and I thank the Van Wert City School District, Board of Education, and administration for putting their trust and faith in me as a leader of young men,” Bagley said in letter to the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education, administration and fans.

Mark Bagley

During Bagley’s six seasons at the helm, the Cougars went 67-78, including a 16-10 record and a district runner-up finish during the 2018-2019 season.

“The expectations I have put on myself and the program have affected me as losing has become too difficult and winning never seems to be enough,” Bagley added. “ I do not have any desire to coach again at any level or anywhere else. It is time for a new era of Cougar basketball.”

“We did not win as much as I would have liked, but my relationships with former players and being a servant leader is what I leave behind for others to follow. Winning is important, but I hope to never associate my success in life or what kind of person I am based on wins or losses. I will always be a Cougar and expect the program to flourish and become even better.”

Bagley spent a total of 26 years in the coaching ranks, beginning as Ottoville’s eighth grade coach in 1993. After two seasons, he became Van Wert’s junior varsity coach, a position he held for eight seasons (112-48). He spent 10 seasons as the varsity assistant under then coach Dave Froelich, then was named head coach before the start of the 2013-2014 season.

“The players are what make this all happen and I can’t thank them enough for the joy provided in my 26 years,” Bagley said. “We were fortunate to coach great players and more important, better people.”

“I was able to coach my son, nephews, and so many wonderful players. We do leave behind 56 players in the program that will do amazing things and I’m sorry it never works out to coach every kid.”

In his resignation letter, Bagley also thanked previous and current coaches, along with his family.

“Coaching with Jeff McMillan at Ottoville and Dave Froelich at Van Wert was the best thing that ever happened to me as a young man,” Bagley said. “They trained and mentored me to do things the right way, compete with class, and always put everything and everyone above me as a servant leader.”

“Coaching is a family affair and the current coaches of Chris Covey, Ben Laudick, Brandon Miller, Jeff Hood, Kerry Koontz, Nate Hoverman and their families are why we coach and go through the good and bad times.”

“My family means the world to me and they have sacrificed so much,” Bagley continued. “ I love them very much, and have put myself ahead of them for 26 years.”

“ My wife, Rachelle, has been there for me the entire journey and always supported my love for basketball. Drew and Maria have embraced the coaching life, always wanted the best for me, and shared in my sorrows and joys. My grandparents, parents, brothers, sister and their families have always been Cougar Fans and provided great support.”

The Board of Education is expected formally accept Bagley’s resignation as varsity basketball coach at the April 17 board meeting. The search for a new head coach will begin after that.

In addition to a new boys’ basketball coach, Van Wert will search for a new girls coach as well, after the recent resignation of Rob Adams.

Bagley year-by-year (varsity)

2013-2014: 11-13 (sectional finalist)

2014-2015: 7-16 (sectional finalist)

2015-2016: 7-17 (sectional finalist)

2016-2017: 13-11 (sectional finalist)

2017-2018: 13-11 (sectional champion, district semifinalist)

2018-2019: 16-10 (sectional champion, district runner-up)