YWCA program to promote organ-eye-tissue donations

VW independent/submitted information

On Sunday, April 14, the YWCA of Van Wert County will host a free event featuring guest speaker and organ recipient Jasmine Coleman in an effort to bring awareness to organ donation.

National Donate Life Month is celebrated every April and features activities to educate and encourage Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors, as well as celebrate those who have saved and healed lives through the gift of donation.

The 2019 National Donate Life Month theme, “Donate Life America”, was inspired by bicycles and the phrase “life is a beautiful ride.” Like the donation and transplantation journey, a bicycle serves as a symbol of progress, renewal, and the moving circle of life.

Bicycles come in all styles, shapes and sizes, but each is comprised of the same components, essential to supporting the rider and converting their energy into motion. Similarly, organ, eye, and tissue donation offers many ways to give hope, support, and strength to patients waiting, recipients, and donor families.

All people carry the potential to help make life a beautiful ride for themselves, and for others, by registering as a donor, considering living donation, being a caregiver, and championing the cause.

“We are excited to launch our new ‘Her Story Matters’ series with the incredible story of Jasmine Coleman and her personal experiences,” said YWCA Advocacy Coordinator Kelly Houg. “These experiences have led her to a passion of bringing awareness to organ donation.

“In addition, with this year’s National Donate Life theme and the bicycle symbolism, we felt it created an opportunity to bring in an aspect of exercise,” she added.

Prior to Coleman’s presentation, county residents will have the opportunity to meet at the YWCA for a “beautiful ride” of their own by participating in an organized 3-mile bicycle ride led by fitness instructor Deb Merritt.

Coleman will kick-off the event in front of the YWCA at 2 p.m., after which the bike ride will begin.

“Following the ride, Jasmine will welcome riders and anyone else back to the YWCA for refreshments and activities,” Houg noted. “Starting at 3 p.m., Jasmine will share her story in an effort to bring awareness to the importance of registering to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor.”

For those not interested in the actual bike ride, plan to arrive at the YWCA at 2:45 p.m. for Coleman’s presentation. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to register for door prizes.

There is no cost for this event, but pre-registration is encouraged by emailing jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.orgor khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.orgor by calling 419.238.6639. The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.