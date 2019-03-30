VWHS musical coming soon at Niswonger

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre invites the general public to attend its upcoming production of Seussical, the Musical Thursday through Saturday, April 11-13. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage.

The music is by Stephen Flaherty, with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Seussical, the Musical was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle, and is based on the works of Dr. Seuss.

The Van Wert High School cast of Seussical the Musical being performed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio this month. photo provided

Seussical is for all ages, as this upbeat musical will keep people’s toes tapping. Area residents won’t want to miss seeing VWHS’s extraordinarily talented students as well. In conjunction with the musical, the Van Wert City Schools Art Department will be holding an art show one hour prior to the musical in the NPAC Grand Lobby, displaying beautiful artwork from VWCS students in grades 3-12. Those attending the musical are also invited to celebrate the visual arts April 11-13.

Tickets are on sale now through the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Box Office. Stop by from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 419.238.NPAC. Reserved seats in the Orchestra Center section are available for $10 each. General admission tickets are $8 each.

Seussical, the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. More information on MTI can be found at www.MTIShows.com.