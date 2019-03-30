Ribbon cut on new store…

Shoe Sensation celebrated its move to a new location in the Towne Center shopping center with a Grand Opening this weekend at the new store, as well as a ribboncutting event (above) with members of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Doors open Saturday at 9 a.m., with the first 100 people in line to get a tote bag with a mystery bonus card. Customers can also enter to win a $50 or $100 shopping spree today. On Sunday, customers can enter to win shoes for the entire family. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent