Pleasant Twp. requires zoning permits

VW independent/submitted information

The Pleasant Township Board of Trustees reminds all township residents in unincorporated areas of Pleasant Township that a zoning certificate (permit) is required for all building and excavation projects (for example: ponds, in-ground pools, work within a right of way).

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code section 519.17 and Article 17.2 of the local zoning code, with the exception of agriculture: “no building or other structure shall not be erected, moved, added to, structurally altered, nor shall any building, structure, or land be established or changed in use without a permit therefore”.

Permits are also required for most agriculture-related building projects, with any fees for those permits waived. There are required setbacks for buildings, ponds, and pools that must be adhered to unless a variance is applied for and received.

Some of the township zoning information and forms are available at following web site: www.vwcta.com, then follow the link for Townships, and Pleasant Township.

Pleasant Township also requires permits, at no charge, for all work within the road right of way. This can include driveways, mailboxes, mailbox approach ways, drainage work, and any other excavation performed within the road right of way.

Questions or inquiries related to zoning permits can be directed to Zoning Inspector Calvin Mengerink at 419.238.4690 (office) or 419.238.9421 (home).

Per Ohio Revised Code section 505.87 and Article 11.10 of the zoning code, the Pleasant Township Board of Trustees will also enforce any valid public nuisance complaints related to the abatement, control, or removal of vegetation, garbage, refuse, and other debris. Property owners found in violation will be given written notice as prescribed by law and given an allotted amount of time to bring the property into compliance.

Properties not brought into compliance can result in Pleasant Township trustees having weeds and/or grass cut or destroyed and refuse or other debris removed, with any costs assessed to property owners, as prescribed by law.

Owners of properties found in violation of the previously listed violations may also be summoned into court and/or fined. As prescribed by Zoning Regulation Section 17.10 “whenever a violation of this Resolution occurs, or is alleged to have occurred, any person may file a written complaint. Such complaint stating fully the causes and basis thereof shall be filed with the zoning inspector.”