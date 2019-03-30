Dining program name changed to DISH

VW independent/submitted information

The Area Agency on Aging 3 has announced that the Senior Dining Program’s name has been changed to DISH: Dining to Improve Socialization and Health — something the program has always tried to promote.

“We are trying to really stress the need for older adults to get and socialize with others and we believe that they can accomplish that through the DISH program,” Program Director Emily Taylor said. “We also know that the program helps older adults eat healthier and more regularly then they would normally do.”

The new debit card can be used at restaurants in the seven main counties the Area Agency on Aging 3 services: Allen, Auglaize, Putnam, Hardin, Hancock, Mercer, and Van Wert.

Each month, six vouchers are automatically deposited onto the debit card for the carrier to use.

Applications for adults 60 and older are accepted year round, and new people are added as funding becomes available. The DISH program is funded by the Older Americans Act, as well as donations. Applications are available to the Area Agency on Aging 3 or online at www.aaa3.org.