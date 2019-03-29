Octavia Patrick

Octavia Patrick, 93, of Delphos, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born April 4, 1925, in Kentucky, the daughter of William and Olga (Hamilton) Isaacs, who both preceded her in death. On August 28, 1942, she married Andy J. Patrick, who died November 28, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, Andy Jack (Farol) Patrick Jr. of Elida and William “Rick” (Donna) Patrick of Shawnee; a half-brother, Dan Williams; a half-sister, Jackie (Bob) Hahn; four grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Adam Patrick; two sisters, Nova Moore and Melissa Casey; a half-brother, James Williams; and half-sister, Anna Sue Osborne, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

