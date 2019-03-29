Junior Knights track teams compete

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

ELIDA — The Crestview Middle School Track & Field teams were in action at a quad meet in Elida on Thursday.

The Knights boys finished in third place, while the Lady Knights finished fourth. Winning the meet for the boys and girls was Elida, with Waynefield Goshen finishing second, and Temple Christian coming in third for girls and fourth for boys.

Isaiah Watts finished first in both the 800 and 1600 meter runs with times of 2:31.64 and 5:48, and Evan Sowers finished third in boys long jump (13-05).

The girls 4×100 meter relay team of Kaylee Parrish, Chloe Black, Katelyn Leeth and Addyson Dowler finished third with a time of 1:06.06. Dowler finished fourth in the 100 meter run with a time of 14.37.