Alice M. Schaufelberger, 81, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday evening, March 28, 2019. She was born December 21, 1937, in Ohio City, the daughter of Reinhold and Amelia (Koenig) Germann, who both preceded her in death.

A graduate of Van Wert High School, Alice went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She retired after 33 years as a school teacher with Van Wert City Schools. She was longtime a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, sang in the funeral choir, and volunteered as a tutor at St. Mary’s School. Alice was also a member of the Van Wert County Board of Health and the Ohio State University Alumni Association.

She is survived by her husband, Larry W. Schaufelberger of Van Wert, whom she married on March 17, 1963; a son, Matthew (Julie) Schaufelberger of Van Wert; one sister, Mary Lou (Kedar) Army of Van Wert; two half-brothers, Frank (Shirley) Noll and Robert Noll, both of Decatur, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Jakob, Joseph, Allison, and Erin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Burial will be observed privately.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, where a prayer service will be held at 8 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary Catholic School or a charity of the donor’s choice.

