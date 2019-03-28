VW independent sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 2 Fort Jennings 1

Two runs in the bottom of the fifth was enough for Lincolniew, as the Lancers defeated Fort Jennings 2-1 on Thursday.

Trailing 1-0, Cole Binkley scored on a grounder by Thad Walker, then a double to center field by Collin Overholt plated Clayton Leeth.

Overholt pitched all seven innings and allowed five hits while striking out 11.

The Lancers (2-1) are scheduled to host Antwerp and Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Softball

Minster 18 Lincolnview 3

MINSTER – Lincolnview scored first but couldn’t keep pace with Minster in a five inning, 18-3 non-conference loss on Thursday.

Kendall Bollenbacher’s solo homer in the top of the first gave the Lady Lancers a 1-0 lead, but Minster responded with a pair of run in the bottom half of the inning, three more in the second and four more in the third. The Wildcats then added nine runs in the fourth.

Bollenbacher singled in Andi Webb in the third and a fifth inning double by Annie Mendenhall plated Tori Boyd.

Bollenbacher and Webb each had a pair of hits for Lincolnview (1-1).

The Lady Lancers are scheduled to host Marion Local today.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Bath 0

Van Wert opened the 2019 tennis season in fine fashion by sweeping Bath 4-0 on Thursday.

At first singles, Kannen Wannenmacher leads Jacob Garver 6-3, 3-2. The match was postponed and will be completed at a later date.

Zane Fast won at second singles by defeating Derek Inskeep 6-0, 6-0, and Nick Carter earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jemen Gandhi at third singles.

The first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger and the second doubles Jace Fast and Micah Rager each won by default.

The Cougars (1-0, 1-0 WBL) are scheduled to play at Napoleon on Saturday.