Track: Van Wert, Napoleon split

Van Wert independent sports

NAPOLEON — Van Wert and Napoleon split Thursday’s track and field dual meet at Napoleon High School.

The Cougars won 85-52, while Napoleon won on the girls side 73-64.

Tyson Jackson won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.74, while Jacob Hart’s time of 11.81 won the 100 meter dash. The 4×200 meter relay team of Kenneth Salcido, Blake Henry, Nathan Jackson and Jacob Hart won with a time of 1:35.01, and Gage Wannemacher won the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:26.23.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Ryan Chen, Nathan Jackson, Ethan Brown and Jacob Hart finished first (46.32), Connor Pratt captured the 400 meter dash (57.25), Hunter Sherer won the 800 meter run (2:12.13) and Hart won the 200 meter run (23.40).

Gage Chiles won the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:35.36, Blake Henry took the high jump (5-10), Connor Pratt won the pole vault (9-00), while Austin Clay won the discus (126-08) and shot put (50-06.25).

The Lady Cougars were paced by Caylee Phillips who won the 100 meter dash (13.73) and the 4×200 meter relay team of Carly Smith, Sierra Shaffer, Payton Money and Phillips (1st, 1:58.30) and Rachel Spath, who won the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:13.11.

Phillips also recorded a first place finish in the 800 meter run (2:34.13), and she was part of the first place 4×400 meter team that also featured Smith, Shaffer and Gracie Gunter (4:36.15). Gunter also took first place in the pole vault (4-06).

Kirsten Clay won the discus throw with a toss of 121-02.50.

Van Wert will host Paulding, Defiance and Kalida on Tuesday.