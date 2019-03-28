Momentum Award presentation

Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria (left) presents the prestigious Momentum Award certificate to Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer during an assembly at the school on Wednesday morning. Lincolnview Elementary School was one of only 75 of Ohio’s more than 1,000 elementary schools to receive the award, which honors schools who receive all A’s on four sections of the State Report Card. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent