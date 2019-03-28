Crestview downs Van Wert

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory applies a tag during Thursday’s non-conference softball game against Van Wert at Owen Pugh Field. The Lady Knights won the game 9-1. Bailey Gregory and Olivia Cunningham each had a single and a double, and four of Crestview’s runs came in the fourth inning. Crestview (1-1) is scheduled to play in a quad at Shawnee with New Bremen and Spencerville on Saturday, while Van Wert (1-2) will play at Bryan. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent