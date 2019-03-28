Five in Common Pleas Court for hearings

Van Wert independent

Five people appeared Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for criminal hearings, including two sentencings, two plea changes, and an arraignment.

William Wellek, 60, no permanent address listed, pleaded not guilty to one count each of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony offense. Wellek was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Benjamin McIntosh, 43, of Delphos, was sentenced to three years of community control, and prohibited from using alcohol or drugs without a prescription on a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was also ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations and any treatment recommended.

Ryan Churchwell, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and pay restitution of $1,972.53 to Advantage Car Rental and $10 to Sharon Bird in connection with his conviction on a first-degree misdemeanor theft charge.

Christopher Knuth, 34, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of failure to provide his address as a registered sex offender, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. April 24.

Timothy Lakey, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, which was reduced from a felony of the fourth degree to a first-degree misdemeanor. Lakey was released on a surety bond and will be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 24.