United Way sets Fiesta Fun Friday event

VW independent/submitted information

2018-19 United Way Campaign Chair Tisha Fast announced the last planned event to help raise money for the 2018-19 campaign. Currently, the campaign is at $482,521, which is 97 percent of its $500,000 goal.

This year’s last event is Fiesta Fun Friday, a reverse raffle event to be held at Willow Bend Country Club on Friday, May 3. Doors open at 5:30 that evening. Premier sponsors for the event are Central Insurance Companies, Citizens National Bank, and Federal Mogul Corporation.

Area residents will not want to miss this fun and festive event. The reverse raffle grand prize is $1,000 cash. Tickets for the evening are $45 per ticket or $80 a couple. Tickets include a variety of Mexican buffet items, one drink ticket, and a ticket into the reverse raffle. Also available is a table of eight for $350, which includes eight buffet tickets, eight drink tickets, and eight raffle tickets and a pitcher of margaritas.

The first raffle will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. and continue until the last ticket remains. Other activities include live auctions for additional re-entries into the reverse raffle and plenty of side games for additional prizes. There will also be a raffle for specialty themed sombreros, with a Men’s Hat, Women’s Hat, Downtown Van Wert Hat, two Lucky Lottery Hats, a Liquor Hat, and a Wine Hat — all providing additional chances to win the $1,000 grand prize.

Mike Schlagbaum will be the emcee for the evening, while those participating can “come as they are” in casual attire.

Tickets are available at the United Way office, 136 E. Main St., or by calling the United Way at 419.238.6689. The event is limited to 250 tickets sold, so get a ticket before it is too late.