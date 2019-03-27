NPAC is alive with ‘The Sound of Music’

A more appropriate title couldn’t be found for the last musical performance of my career in presenting music in Van Wert. When I booked The Sound of Music over a year ago, I had no idea it would be my last for the Niswonger. Perhaps one of the most beloved and popular Broadway musicals of all-time, The Sound of Music will be closing out our season and my career on Saturday, May 4. We have two shows scheduled: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Most everyone has seen the movie. It seems to be shown on TV every year. The Sound of Music made the von Trapp family one of the most renowned in the world. The story has so many twists and turns and includes the history of the beginnings of World War II, a love story between Maria and Georg von Trapp, and, of course, the von Trapp family children. The story of The Sound of Music originated from a book written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. There are many questions as to the validity of the facts as portrayed in the movie, but the general story line is true.

Perhaps what really made this story come to life was when the famed musical duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein created the music, which now is famous worldwide. I would hope that kids today still learn songs like “Do-Re-Mi”, the beautiful “Edelweiss”, “My Favorite Things”, “Climb Every Mountain”, and, of course the title song. Certainly these titles are among the most beloved of all time!

I was recently talking to one of our performers who asked if it was the Broadway tour of The Sound of Music we had coming. After answering him with a “yes,” he said, “You will love the show. It is truly amazing!” It will certainly be as big of a show as we have ever put on our stage.

The title song exclaims, “The hills are alive with the sound of music!” This is how I have felt over the years of presenting concerts in Van Wert (although we may not have many hills). With the Community Concerts at the Marsh Auditorium, the Fountain Park Summer Music Series, the Sanctuary Series, and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, I have been a part of presenting over 500 musical performances in Van Wert. The hills have definitely been alive with the sound of music over these years.

As I pass the torch to the next leader, I look forward to this cultural richness to continue in our community. It has been a joy and privilege to have a part in bringing joy to so many of you through music. I can’t think of a more appropriate title to go out on than The Sound of Music!

We have well over 2,200 sellable seats to fill for this May 4 double header at the Niswonger. We currently sit around 1,725 right now, so don’t delay in getting tickets for this season finale. Both shows are selling equally well. Remember, by May 4, it will be light out until nearly 9 p.m. We tried to price it as affordable as possible so the entire family can enjoy this wonderful show. Tickets start at just $35.

This is the last reminder to non-profit organizations that may be interested in selling food for one of the Fountain Park Summer Music Series concerts. The Van Wert County Foundation office will take names through March 31 and then names will be drawn on April 1. No fooling!

FINÉ.