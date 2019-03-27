Softball: Lincolnview tops Van Wert 9-5

Van Wert independent sports

Morgan Miller drove in four runs and Lakin Brant belted a pair of solo home runs to lead Lincolnview past Van Wert 9-5 in non-conference softball action on Wednesday.

Van Wert’s Jaden Wagner ducks away from an inside pitch during Monday’s game against Lincolnview. The catcher is Tori Boyd. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Van Wert (1-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Grace Spoor’s two-RBI single that plated Lauren Moore and Jaden Wagner, but the Lady Lancers responded with a double by Miller that scored Brant.

After a scoreless second inning, Lincolnview (1-0) scored four in the third and four more in the fourth. Brant’s first homer of the game tied the game 2-2, then Miller hit a double to center field that scored Destiny Coil. With two outs, Tori Boyd’s double allowed Miller and Winter Boroff to score and increase Lincolnview’s lead to 5-2.

In the fourth, Brant homered again, then Kendall Bollenbacher scored on a single by Coil. Miller then clubbed a home run that scored Bollenbacher and increased the lead to 9-2.

Lorynn German scored on a fifth inning grouder by Wagner, then Drew Kennedy and Carlee Young scored on bases loaded walks in the fifth.

Olivia Kline, Spoor and Moore each had a pair of hits for Van Wert, and Moore and Wager each had two RBI. Paige Moonshower pitched 3.3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, with three strikeouts and two walks. Moore pitched the rest of the game and allowed three runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Miller had three hits for Lincolnview and Brant and Coil had two apiece. Amy Beair pitched five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Boroff went two innings and gave up one run on two hits while fanning two and walking four.

Both teams will return to action today. Van Wert will play at Crestview and Lincolnview will travel to Minster.