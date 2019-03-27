Price, Walker shut out Fort Recovery

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s Landon Price and Thad Walker teamed up to blank visiting Fort Recovery 7-0 in the season opener for the Lancers on Monday.

Price tossed five innings of three hit ball, striking out eight and walking just one. Walker pitched the remaining two innings and gave up no hits while striking out two and walking one.

After Ethan Kemler singled in Gavin Carter in the bottom of the first, the Lancers plated three more runs in the second. With two outs, Walker and Collin Overholt scored on a triple to right field by Carter, who then scored on an RBI single by Creed Jessee.

Leading 4-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, a two-RBI double by Jessee scored Sam Myers and Overholt, then after advancing to third on a wild pitch, Jessee scored on a grounder by Kemler.

Jessee finished with a two of Lincolnview’s hits, three RBI and a run scored, while Carter and Kemler each had two RBI. Ian Homan had two of Fort Recovery’s three hits.

Lincolnview (1-0) will host Van Wert at 4:30 today.