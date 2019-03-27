Moore leads Lady Cougars past Jefferson

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert exploded for 15 runs in a six inning, 15-5 season opening softball victory over Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Lauren Moore led the Lady Cougars by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, triple and a home run, and four RBI. Paige Moonshower finished with two RBI and Olivia Kline, Adrianna Grothause, Alexis Metz, Lorynn German and Grace Spoor each finished with a RBI.

Van Wert scored five runs in the bottom of the first, four more in the second, two in the fourth, three in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth. Delphos Jefferson plated one run in the second and four more in the fourth.

Moonshower gave up nine hits, struck out two and walked just one.

Van Wert (1-0) will play at Lincolnview today.