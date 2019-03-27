Chamber has new office administrator

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has announced an open house to welcome Brandy Leiber as its new office administrator.

Leiber joins the Chamber with more than 15 years of banking and finance experience, as well as over 20 years’ experience in business consulting. She has earned associate’s and bachelor’s in business administration and is currently obtaining an MBA at her alma mater, the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Leiber will support President/CEO Mark Verville in developing, strengthening, and improving business relationships within the local community. Together, it is their mission to improve the economic, civic, and cultural well-being of the area by promoting business and continuously working toward the growth of the community to ensure a professional and prosperous place to grow, live, and work.

“We are very excited that Brandy has decided to come aboard with her skillset and experience,” Verville said. “All of us are looking forward to moving the vision of the chamber forward.”

An open house event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, April 12. Stop by the Chamber office at 118 N. Washington St. in Van Wert to say hello, enjoy a cup of coffee, and meet the newest member of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.