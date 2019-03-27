Nine area candidates vying for Queen Jubilee XLIV title

Peony Festival candidates for 2019 include (top row, from the left) Sydney Price, Kylie Hohman, Ashley Dauer; (middle row) Torie Bockey, Allison McClurg, Loren Stukey; (bottom row) Skye Stevenson, Chelsea Taylor, and Michaella Johnson. photos by Ayla Miller

VW independent/submitted information

There are nine candidates competing for the title of Queen Jubilee XLIV during this year’s Peony Festival Pageant, to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the Bagley Auditorium on the Marsh Foundation campus.

Candidates this year include the following:

Sydney Price, representing Paulding High School, is the daughter of Jeff and Wendy Price and the sibling of Deyton Price.

She is president of the Senior Class and is on Student Council. She is a scholar-athlete and is a member of the National Honor Society, and participates in volleyball, drama, and is on the yearbook staff. She is an active member of Relay for Life and the American Red Cross, where she volunteers at the blood drive. She also volunteers with Blessings in a Bag and cleaning up Town Square. She attends Devine Mercy Catholic Church in Paulding, and babysits and also works at Woodbridge Campground.

In her spare time, she likes to sing, listen to music, play volleyball, and hang out with family and friends. After graduation, she plans to attend Bowling Green State University, majoring in early childhood education.

She has watched this pageant since she was a little girl and she is proud to be able to represent her school this year. She feels that it is a great opportunity.

Kylie Hohman, representing Lincolnview High School, is the daughter of Dan and Kim Hohman. She has twin brothers, Kaden and Carter.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta club. She is a varsity cheerleader for the basketball team and is on the Lincolnview Competition Cheer Team. She is a competition dancer for Kim Hohman’s Dance Works and is on the Van Wert All Stars cheer team. She attends Lifehouse Church.

In her spare time, she enjoys dance, cheer, and spending time with her family. She also loves going to the lake.

After high school, she plans to attend Aveda Institute in Columbus to obtain her esthetician licenses. She would also like to pursue a business degree.

Ashley Dauer, representing Vantage Career Center, is the daughter of Deb Dauer and sister of Ryan Gabrio.

At Vantage she is president of the Health Technology Program and participates in the Health Occupation Student of America program. She dances at Stars by Erin and participates in Campus Life, where she went on a mission trip to Florida. She also volunteers at the Van Wert County Humane Society. She is currently employed at Chief Supermarket in Van Wert.

In her spare time, she enjoys dance and hanging out with her friends and family. After high school, she plans to attend California State University in Los Angeles, majoring in kinesiology, and would like to have a career as an athletic trainer.

She wanted to be in the pageant so that she could be a role model for other little girls that aren’t the ideal body type to show them that they can put themselves out there and accomplish their goals.

Torie Bockey, representing Spencerville High School, is the daughter of Doug and Sherry Bockey. She has a twin sister, Brooke, and two brothers, Zach and Dylan.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, FCA, FFA, HPAC, FCCLA, Spanish Club, SHS Gatekeepers, and Sisters of Christ. She is on the track team and cross country team, and is also on the Junior Fair Board and has helped with Christmas basket delivery. She works at her school, running the scoreboard and time system at junior high games. She also babysits, tutors, and helps clean the school in the summer.

She is very passionate about sign language, enjoys studying and spending time with her family. After graduation, she plans to attend Rhodes State College and Muskingum University, majoring in occupational therapy.

She is proud to represent Spencerville in the Peony Pageant and would like to inspire other little girls to show them that every girl and boy is worthy enough to make an impact on the world. She is looking forward to the opportunity of participating in the pageant.

Alli McClurg, representing Delphos Jefferson High School, is the daughter of Gregg and Missy McClurg and sibling of Ayron McClurg.

In school she serves as president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), president of the National Honor Society, is a Senior Class officer, and north vice president of Ohio FBLA. She is a Junior Optimist and is involved with the Allen-Lima Youth Leadership Program. She is on the volleyball and basketball teams, and also helps with the Mentors 3 Program and Community Christmas Project. She is currently working at McDonald’s.

In her spare time, she like to play the piano and participate in sports. Through the College Credit Plus program, she will be graduating from Rhodes State College this May with an associate’s degree. She then plans to attend Bluffton College to become an intervention specialist.

She wanted to be part of the Peony Pageant because she wants to be a good role model for younger children in her community. She felt that it would be a good way to represent her school and meet new people.

Loren Stukey, representing Parkway High School, is the daughter of Adam and Wendy Stukey. She has a twin sister, Haylee, and a brother, Austin.

In school she is a member of the cross country team, track team, and is a statistician for the wrestling team. She is a member of National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the yearbook staff. She also participates in Relay for Life events.

She is a member of the New Horizons Community Church, where she participates in D-Group and is a greeter. She works at Laudick’s Jewelry and is a wedding photography assistant. She volunteers at Colonial Nursing Home and Shane Hill, enjoys running and working out, and has trained for two half-marathons. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends.

After high school she plans on pursuing a business-related degree in a field such as human resources. Loren said her guidance counselor encouraged her to participate in the pageant and she feels that it is an honor to represent her school and spotlight her hometown.

Skye Stevenson, representing Delphos St. John’s High School, is the daughter of Jeremy and Kelly Stevenson. She has three siblings, Samantha, Patrick, and Zane.

At school she is in choir and has had roles in school musicals. She is also statistician for the wrestling team. She is also on the Delphos Jefferson softball team and is a member of the Van Wert All Stars competition cheer team. She attends church at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, where she has been a greeter and cantor. She works at A & W in Delphos.

In her spare time, she enjoys softball, theatre, music, and singing. After graduation, she plans to go into a branch of the United States Air Force and then pursue a career as a nurse.

She was previously crowned queen at the Delphos Canal Days Pageant and she loved the experience. She wanted to be in the Peony Pageant to meet new people and represent her community and school in a positive light. She is excited to participate in another pageant.

Chelsea Taylor, representing Crestview High School, is the daughter of Darrin Taylor and Shanay Taylor. She has a twin sister, Alyssa, and a brother, Austin.

Chelsea is a member of the National Honor Society, FCCLA, Scholastic Bowl, Student Council, and is a Junior Rotarian. She is a football cheerleader, basketball cheerleader, and is on the Competition Cheer Team. She is also a member of the track and field team. She helped to create the “Kindness Empower You” Program, where she has partnered with the YWCA for Stand Against Racism. She is in EPIC Youth and has helped with several United Way projects. She also helps do make-up for the Knight Vision show choir.

She is employed by Flip Tuck Gymnastics as a head coach. In her spare time, she enjoys doing community service projects in the community. She also watches YouTube videos about self-awareness and societal awareness.

Chelsea loves cheer, gymnastics, watching movies, Netflix, and spending time with her family. After graduation, she plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy, majoring in aeronautical engineering. She plans to become a pilot after graduation.

She said she wanted to be in the pageant because she wants to be a good role model for younger girls in her community. She has learned a lot about how one person can affect many others and would like to continue to be a good role model for children that look up to her, based on the other roles she has already taken on. She also is looking forward to meeting other girls that enjoy participating in opportunities in the community.

Michaella Johnson, representing Van Wert High School, is the daughter of Demond and Lisa Johnson. She has three siblings, Dru, Macy, and Meah.

In school, she is the president of the National Honor Society, president of Spanish Club, and a Beta Club officer. She is a member of the band, where she is the field commander. She has also had lead roles in school musicals. Johnson is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a Junior Rotarian.

She was the 2018 winner of Community Health Professionals’ “Ohio Has Talent!” event and has had callbacks for “American Idol” and “The Voice”. She is also a spokesperson for Rays of Hope Grief Camp, and an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she participates in the youth group. She has had the opportunity to go on several mission trips, including to Haiti, Toledo, Tennessee, St. Louis, Alabama, and Florida. She currently works at Pizza Hut.

In her spare time, she enjoys singing and playing the piano. She also loves theatre and playing the trumpet. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Mobile, studying musical theatre. She has always thought the Peony Festival was an awesome festival, and has enjoyed attending pageants in the past. She said that it is such an honor to represent her school and give back to the community.

Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased at Touches of Time Antique Mall, 120 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. The mall is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event.