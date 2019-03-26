Random Thoughts: thank you and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around defense, a good early season matchup, Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, the NCAA tournament and a moment of thanks.

Defense

I’ll just come out and say it.

I’ve covered hundreds upon hundreds of high school basketball games over the years. I’ve seen state champion teams and I’ve seen teams that struggled mightily. I’ve seen all different styles of basketball, from the slowdown game to run and gun.

When it comes to defense, the 2018-2019 Crestview Knights were the best I’ve ever seen.

It’s true. The Knights presented so many matchup problems with their length, size and athleticism, and of course, they were so well coached.

And yes, defense does win championships.

This should be a dandy

If you enjoy good high school baseball, head out to Lincolnview High School tomorrow, as the Lancers are scheduled to host Van Wert.

The Lancers are ranked No. 2 in Division IV in preseason rankings released by Prep Baseball Report Ohio, while Van Wert is ranked No. 5 in Division II.

Both teams feature great coaching and plenty of talented players.

Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Opening Day

Maybe it’s because I’ve been so focused on local winter sports tournaments, but it hardly seems like it’s time for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

Ohio’s two MLB teams will open the season on Thursday, with the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Cleveland Indians will head to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Twins.

Note to Major League Baseball: stop scheduling Opening Day games in cold weather cities. Schedule Opening Day and early season games in warmer climates or in cities that have domed stadiums. I’m pretty sure the players would prefer that and I’m sure fans would be grateful.

NCAA

Is it just me, or does it seem that there’s no clear cut favorite to win this year’s NCAA tournament?

There doesn’t seem to be a dominating team. There are very good ones, but each team seems to have a big flaw or two.

Thank you

Now that the 2018-2019 winter sports season is officially over, it’s time for another round of thanks.

Here goes: Thank you to Van Wert boys’ basketball coach Mark Bagley, girls’ basketball coach Rob Adams, wrestling coach Ben Collins, swimming coaches Cindy Hurless and Keith Rydell, girls’ bowling coach Kevin Decker and boys’ bowling coach Seth Blackmore.

Thank you to Crestview boys’ basketball coach Jeremy Best, assistant coach Tony Springer, girls’ basketball coach Mark Gregory and assistant coach Meghan Lautzenheiser.

Thank you to Lincolnview boys’ basketball coach Brett Hammons, girls’ basketball coach Dan Williamson, wrestling coach Stephen Pardon and head bowling coach Neil Korte.

All of these coaches were diligent in sending scores and statistics and taking time to answer questions after games and for various VW independent columns and features. It was greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Collins in his role as interim athletic director at Van Wert, along with Crestview Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer and Lincolnview Athletic Director Greg Leeth. All three have done an outstanding job and are an absolute pleasure to work with.

Thank you to Bob Barnes, Wyatt Richardson and Kylee Mongold for taking and sharing great pictures. They are very talented and are to be commended for their work.

Special thanks goes out to WSKD’s Kenny Stabler and Jason Williamson and WERT’s Scott Alan and Ron Burt. All four were more than willing to share information before and after games, which was a big help to me. It was much appreciated.

Finally, thank you, our readers. We appreciate the time you take to read our work. We hope you have enjoyed it during the winter sports season and we hope you continue to enjoy it.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.