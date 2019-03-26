Law Enforcement 3/26/19

Van Wert Police

March 21, 8:47 p.m. — Luciano M. Zepeda, 26, of 611 Leeson Ave., was cited for an open container violation while in the 800 block of Leeson Avenue.

March 18, 5:06 p.m. — Otto O. Masters III, 30, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 2, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at his residence.

March 12, 4:21 p.m. — Paul J. Bakle, 35, of 1140 W. Main St., was arrested on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant while in the 200 block of West Main Street.

March 11, 8:27 p.m. — June A. Radalia, 58, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of an accident that occurred in the Towne Center shopping center.