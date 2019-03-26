Latta holds district opioid crisis discussion

Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Last Friday, U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined medical personnel for a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. The discussion focused on improving treatment options, pain management practices, and the potential effect of comprehensive opioid legislation, H.R. 6.

That legislation passed at the end of last year and is beginning to take effect. Congressman Latta authored the Indexing Narcotics, Fentanyl, and Opioids (INFO) Act last Congress, and it was included in H.R. 6. The INFO Act will create a dashboard that will make it easier for advocates, state and local governments, health care providers, and law enforcement to locate needed data and funding information.

H.R. 6, the Support for Patients and Communities Act, was the most significant legislative effort to address a single drug crisis in U.S. history. Latta introduced the INFO Act after hearing from constituents at a number of forums and roundtables he held throughout the district.

“Hearing from those on the front lines of this crisis is always helpful as we try to attack this epidemic from every direction,” said Latta. “With the signing of H.R. 6 into law late last year, many new policies are being implemented, and it’s important that we are constantly evaluating their effect and potential next steps. I want to thank the physicians at the Blanchard Valley Hospital and President and CEO Scott Malaney for hosting the discussion. We can’t stop working to find solutions to this crisis — failure is not an option.”