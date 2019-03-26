VW’s Blackmore, Conrad toss no-hitter

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lawson Blackmore and Parker Conrad combined for a no-hitter, and Van Wert defeated Spencerville 7-1 at Smiley Park on Monday.

It was the second no-hitter in three games, and the Cougars (3-0) have allowed just one hit so far this season.

Lawson Blackmore fires a pitch during Monday’s game against Spencerville. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Blackmore went four innings and struck out 10 while walking just two. Parker Conrad pitched the remaining three innings and fanned four and walked one.

“Lawson and Parker threw the ball well on a tough night to pitch,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “With the exception of a couple of walks, they both attacked the strike zone consistently.”

Six of Van Wert’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Haden Maples reached first on an error, stole second then scored on a shot to center field by Nathan Temple, then four more runs came with two outs. An RBI single by Conrad plated Mason McHugh, then Jalen McCracken doubled and later scored on a single by Jaxson Amweg, who later crossed home plate on an RBI by Jake Lautzenheiser.

“Offensively the depth of our lineup showed in the final inning as five consecutive hitters had two out hits to take the score from 2-1 up to 7-1,” Witten said. “Parker Conrad, Jalen McCracken, and Jaxson Amweg who were in the 7-8-9 spots in the order went a combined 5-9 and were 8-9 in quality at bats, a stat we use to measure hitters that goes beyond batting average.”

McCracken, Amweg and TJ Reynolds each had two hits for the Cougars. Amweg had a pair of RBI, while Lautzenheiser, Reynolds, Maples, Temple and Conrad each knocked in a run.

Spencerville’s lone run came in the top of the first inning. Jacob Litsey walked, advanced to second and third on a pair of passed balls, then scored on a grounder by Drake Metz.

“Give Spencerville a lot of credit, they battled the whole way and the final score was not indicative of the close game this was,” Witten said.

Van Wert tied the game in the bottom half of the first when Lautzenheiser crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Maples.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at Lincolnview on Wednesday.

Box score

Spencerville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 (0 hits, 1 error)

Van Wert HS 1 0 0 0 0 6 0 – 7 (10 hits, 2 errors)