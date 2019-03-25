MSVW plans Trivia Night at 133 Bistro

VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert will be having a free Trivia Night from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 12, at 133 Bistro in downtown Van Wert.

Area residents should gather their three smartest friends, colleagues, and classmates for the event. To sign up for the free event, contract Main Street Van Wert at 419.238.6911, email mitch@mainstreevanwert.org or message MSVW on the organization’s Facebook page.

The event will take the first 20 four-person teams, with a first prize of a $50 133 Bistro gift card, with second prize a $25 133 Bistro gift card.

133 Bistro will have a set menu to order from that evening.