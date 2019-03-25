Linda L. Myers

Linda L. Myers, 80, of Convoy, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born June 11, 1938, in Paulding County, the daughter of Chester and Mildred Figert, who both preceded her in death.

On April 27, 1957, she married Byron “Barney” Myers, who also preceded her in death on February 18, 2008.

Linda was a lifelong partner with her husband in the farming business, and she was employed for 50 years at Union State Bank. After retiring, she enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas, going to auctions, working in her flower beds, and spoiling her dogs. Most of all, Linda loved seeing her grandkids and watching them grow. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Valerie “Susie” (Steve) Wood and Larry (Elaine) Myers; four siblings, Russell (Millie) Figert, Robert “Gus” (Jean) Figert, Richard “Dick” Figert, and Donna Flagg; five grandchildren, Amy, Mimi, Corey, Cole, and Jeremy; three stepgrandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren, Ashley, Carrie, Donavon, Emily, Mara, Makenzie, and Elliot; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Jack, Karlee, Deven, and Lanee; and one great-great-grandson, Carter, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A sister, Patsy Blankenship, and one sister-in-law, Romaine Feasby, also preceded her in death.

She will be laid to rest during a private ceremony in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Fire and EMS.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gearhart & Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.