Latta has Mueller investigation statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement after Attorney General William Barr submitted a letter to Congress summarizing the findings of the Mueller investigation:

“After two years, 19 lawyers, approximately 40 FBI agents, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants executed, 500 witness interviews, and $25 million, the Mueller investigation has at long last reached its conclusion. After an exhaustive investigation, it’s now abundantly clear that there was no collusion between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign. It’s also clear that there was no obstruction of justice and that the special counsel was allowed to do its work unimpeded.

“From the beginning, I’ve stated that we should let the investigation take its course. While it took much longer than many anticipated, we now have clarity that there was no collusion during the 2016 election.

“I know that many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle may not like the findings of the Mueller investigation, but I ask that they respect them. The time, energy, and resources spent in Congress trying to contest the results of the last election take away from the efforts we could be making to tackle the real issues that Americans are facing. It’s now time to move on for the good of the nation.”