Clever Clovers meet for first times in 2019

NOAH KRITES/special to the VW independent

The first meeting of the Clever Clovers was held February 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Van Wert Middle School Healthy Choices classroom.

Shown are 4-H members working on their energy project/pictures. photo provided

The meeting included the election of officers, and they are as follows: President, Gabby Perkins; vice president, Maria Bagley; secretary, Grace Linton; treasurer, Kayla Krites; media secretary, Noah Krites; health and safety officers, Lindsay Hatcher and Lizzie Spath; and community service officer, Aubree Bear. Members were reminded that dues are $10 and books are $6 each. Project enrollment is due by April 1. Upcoming events include the County 4-H recycling project and the 4-H barbecue chicken dinner in early June.

The Clever Clovers had another meeting on March 11 at 6:30 p.m., with 15 members and three guest parents present. The pledges were led by Leah Krites and Elizabeth Spath. Roll call was taken by writing one’s favorite animal and his or her name on a piece of paper.

The health and safety report was given by Lindsay Hatcher about plastic. BPA used to be in a lot of plastic items but has been removed for safety reasons, because it is hazardous to the hormone system of the body. In other activities, club members learned about energy and what starts energy. Recreation included writing types of energy from pictures.

The next meeting will be Monday, March 25, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., in the VWMS Healthy Choices classroom.